NiCE worker numbers fall to lowest level

(CNS): Government officials have reported that just 343 people out of over 500 unemployed workers who registered to take part in government’s Christmas clean-up are currently on the job. The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) winter project, which started last month, has the lowest level of participation since the project began under the UDP administration back in 2009. Those registered for the project that are sticking with the job will get three weeks of work, ending on Friday, 14 December.

NiCE Project Manager Levi Allen, from the Public Works Department, said the numbers are significantly less than enrolled on either of the last two winter initiatives. Participation rates are expected to be 502 people by the end of the project, which is in stark contrast to previous years, when the Christmas clean-ups attracted many more out of work people than the government had budgeted to employ.

Workers on the project are paid $10 per hour, with foremen receiving $12, and all workers will be paid before Christmas, government officials have confirmed.

During the three-week programme they are expected to spruce up the island ahead of the holidays. As well as clearing beach access points and performing maintenance and repairs, beautification duties include clearing litter, cutting back overgrowth, cleaning up cemeteries, repainting road markings, tidying road verges and working at the George Town landfill.

