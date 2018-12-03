Neighbourhood watch cuts crime in canal community

(CNS): The Snug Harbour Neighbourhood Watch Committee and residents have reported a drop in crime in their community after creating the neighbourhood watch six months ago in the wake of a surge in burglaries in the waterfront residential area. On Sunday residents and watchers met with their MLA Joey Hew and RCIPS Community Beat Officer PC Jonathan Kern to inaugurate four new signs marking their watch area. “The neighbourhood watch has had a very positive effect since we formed last May,” said Stephen Symons, Coordinator of the Watch Committee.

“We formed, with the assistance of the RCIPS, in response to a number of burglaries. Neighbours were not aware of the burglaries taking place. People were very concerned when they heard about it. We had a great showing at the initial community meeting, and from there people volunteered to be on the committee.”

Symons added, “The WhatsApp groups and email circulation list grew, with people letting one another know and requesting to be added. To me the watch has been a real success. Personally, it seems that people feel much safer now knowing their neighbours are looking out for them.”

With 13 burglaries reported in April alone and three more in May, the Snug Harbour residents felt they had to act. One man was arrested and charged for two of the burglaries in May and is currently on remand, and there have been no further burglaries in the neighbourhood since the watch was formed.

“While our police response can explain some of the drop in crime in the area, it cannot account for all of it,” said PC Jonathan Kern, the community beat officer for the area that includes Snug Harbour.

“The neighbourhood watch has really had an impact. The residents are active and the committee extremely focused. They have launched Whatsapp discussion and alerts groups, which I also monitor, and residents throughout the neighbourhood are in close contact about anything that looks suspicious, or just common problems, like roaming dogs. They are quite organised. This has very much been a community effort,” he said, adding that the collaborative approach to solving the problem was evident.

Since its launch, the Neighbourhood Watch Group has not only fostered more communication and attention to suspicious activity in the area, it has also taken proactive steps to prevent crime and create a safer environment, the RCIPS said.

It reached out to MLA Hew, the CUC and NRA to address lighting and street safety in the neighbourhood, and an additional light pole was installed at the entrance to the neighbourhood and a speed bump on a stretch of road where residents had concerns.

Hew congratulated the residents for their efforts in the active and successful neighbourhood watch. “Your results are evidence of the success you can have when the RCIPS, government and residents work together for a safer community,” he said.

Symons said the watch group was grateful to everyone who has helped and thanked the committee and community for making it a success.

“We are the eyes and ears for one another,” he said. “We know the community and know when something seems suspicious and we share that information with one another. When required we can alert our community officer and he can check into it. For it to work and be effective the community must get on board and own it, and we have done that in Snug Harbour.”

Lynne Firth, one of the residents, said the watch had gone beyond cutting crime.

“To see the success of our neighbourhood watch has made me realise how important such an initiative is. Not only do we keep a closer eye on activity in our area; we have also got to know our neighbours better, creating a sense of community,” she added.

Anyone interested in information about how to launch a neighbourhood watch should contact the Community Policing Department at 949-4222, or contact their beat officer through the RCIPS website.

