Neighbour raises alarm over badly injured woman

(CNS): A West Bay woman is in hospital and a 32-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in the district on Wednesday night, police have now confirmed. The RCIPS said that their officers went to an address on North West Point Road Thursday evening after a neighbour became concerned about the welfare of the victim following what they believed had been an altercation the previous night. When police arrived at the home and did not get a response, they entered the residence and found an unconscious woman suffering from head injuries. The victim was rushed to hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Police were told by the concerned members of the public who made the report that the woman had been assaulted by a man known to her on Wednesday. CNS understands that the suspect, who was arrested today on suspicion of attempted murder, is the woman’s son and he remains in custody as investigations continue.

The incident is suspected to have taken place on Wednesday, 12 December, between 11:00pm and midnight. Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything, or may have any information about the incident to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police