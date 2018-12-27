Ed Ministry: We’re working on school standards

(CNS): Following the findings of the Office of Education Standards that all three high schools in the Cayman Islands at best reached merely the minimum standards, with Clifton Hunter judged weak overall, officials from the education ministry said that work was already well underway to address the shortcomings identified. Department of Education Services Director Lyneth Monteith said in a release that the school inspectors’ findings had provided a road map for improving teaching and learning and informing the strategic direction for the schools.

She said, “The work of the Office of Education Standards provides an external audit of the performance of schools and their students, but also of the systemic reform efforts led by the ministry and department. This creates a feedback loop that the Ministry of Education, Department of Education Services and schools use to plan strategically, and which the schools tailor to their unique needs.”

Last week the OES released a summary of the results of the high school inspections, which were all conducted in October. In response, Acting Chief Officer for the Ministry of Education Cetonya Cacho said it “provided an important benchmark for work done to enhance teaching and learning in government high schools since the current 2018-2019 school year began”.

Cacho noted that work was already underway and a considerable number of actions taken in a number of areas mentioned by the OES in its reports, such as enhanced management of student and teacher performance and increased support for Key Stage 3 students making the transition from primary to high school. Other work is scheduled to begin very shortly, she said.

Cacho said parents should read the inspection reports but also reach out to schools to find out more about the work being done to increase their children’s chances of academic success. She said, “We are committed to engaging with partners like the OES, as well as all other stakeholders, to help achieve a world-class future for our children, and it is our intention to keep the public informed of our progress.”

The reports were welcomed by Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has promised more investment in schools and teachers, with the goal of achieving a world class education system in Cayman.

“A successful education system requires the contribution of many stakeholders, and I am pleased that we have a diligent stakeholder such as the Office of Education Standards working with us to support the overarching goal of the government’s strategic objective, which is to create the best education opportunities for all of our children,” she said.

A detailed outline of actions taken, or about to be taken, is in the CNS Library (along with all of the OES inspections and the summary report of the high schools). According to the release, these include: Managing student performance School leaders now regularly work to review and identify particular students who are failing to meet their potential, and implement interventions to help the students close the attainment gaps.

As part of this process, schools are also working to use data on student performance to inform teachers but also to help inform student learning and self-evaluation. Managing teacher performance Education officials are continuing to utilise targeted professional development sessions to help staff acquire and/or strengthen skills in the areas of teaching and learning.

Teachers’ performance management cycle for 2018-2019 has been aligned to the OES Framework and expectations since the start of the current school year.

Announced and unannounced observation of lessons will soon be implemented. Walk-throughs of classrooms are already in place and will be developed further throughout the year. Enhanced management of the Key Stage 3 transition period A curriculum review by the Ministry will include a review of Key Stage 3 to ensure children’s smooth transition from primary into early secondary and enhance their progress. This work is expected to commence in 2019.

