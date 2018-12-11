Man arrives at police station with multiple stab wounds

(CNS): The police arrested a 20-year-old man from West Bay after another man, whom officers suspect he had stabbed, turned up at the district police station on Saturday afternoon with multiple stab wounds. When the injured man arrived at the station around 2:40pm, officers called an ambulance and he was taken to the George Town hospital, where he was treated and remains in a stable condition with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after his arrival West Bay police began an inquiry and arrested the young man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of assault GBH. But he has not been charged and officers said that he has since been granted bail as investigations continue.

Category: Crime, Police