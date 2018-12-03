WB man denies attempted murder

(CNS): Alejandro Andreas Cardenas Powery (26), from West Bay, has denied trying to kill a woman known to him as well as other offences relating to a violent attack in October. Powery, who went on the run after police were called to a home in the district where a woman had been stabbed, was arrested after a public appeal for his whereabouts. Appearing in Grand Court Friday, he denied the allegations and will now face trial in May. After pleading not guilty to attempted murder, wounding with intent and threats to kill, Powery was remanded in custody.

Category: Courts, Crime