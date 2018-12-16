Man critical after GT stabbing

(CNS): One man is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition following a serious assault in George Town around 3:00am on Saturday, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times by two other men, who fled the location in Mary Street where the violence took place. The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

