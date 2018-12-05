Man due in court for attempting to steal from cars

(CNS): A 42-year-old man from George Town was expected in court Wednesday after police formally charged him with criminal trespass and attempted theft following an incident on Sunday off the West Bay Road. Police said that a report had been made that an intruder had entered private property at an address on Parkside Close, where he tried to gain access to cars that were parked there. It is not clear when the man was arrested but he was in police custody ahead of his court appearance.

