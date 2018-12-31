West Bay man charged with Christmas killing

(CNS): William Ebanks, a 21-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested on Christmas Day following the fatal shooting of Darrington Ebanks (29) earlier that morning, has now been charged with his murder. Police said the charged man was due to appear before a magistrate in Summary Court on Monday, where he is likely to be remanded in custody until the case is transferred to the Grand Court, which officially opens mid January. Darrington Ebanks was shot and killed in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay in the early hours of 25 December after an earlier altercation with the suspect.

Category: Crime, Police