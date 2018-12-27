Man breaches security, boards plane being serviced

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has confirms that on Christmas Day a man managed to breach all of the Owen Roberts International Airport security systems and wander out on to the apron of the airport, where he boarded a plane undergoing maintenance. In a statement CIAA officials confirmed that at around 5:30pm on Tuesday, the man entered the airport customs hall, evaded the security checkpoint, entered the ramp and boarded an aircraft that was parked and undergoing maintenance, which CNS understands was a Cayman Airways plane. But he then managed to escape capture and left the airport.

However, the same man reappeared the following morning, Wednesday, at around 6:40am, according to the CIAA, who said he was immediately recognised and captured by airport security and the RCIPS before entering the terminal.

Officials said that the incident is now under investigation. The police have confirmed he was arrested under the mental health law and taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

