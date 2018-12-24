Machete in car lands WB man in jail

(CNS): A 22-year-old-man from West Bay spent the night in jail Saturday after police found a machete in his car and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a restricted weapon at night. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that just before 9:00pm, a member of a George Town Business Watch alerted officers out on high visibility patrols in the business areas about a suspicious male and gave them a description of him. When officers found the man they searched him and his car, in which they found the machete. He has since been bailed while the investigation progresses.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said the incident showed what can be achieved through close working with the community and community watch groups.

“Officers have been and will continue to be out in numbers during the festive period in order to provide additional crime reduction and reassurance patrols and we are encouraging the community to continue to be vigilant and feed information into the police as soon as they see something that they believe to be suspicious or unlawful,” he said.

The RCIPS offered tips to help ensure a safe and crime free holiday period:

Remember lock your doors both interior and exterior, especially when leaving home. Review your CCTV and make sure that they are working well and that the lenses are clean and are not being obstructed by anything, such as Christmas decorations. Ensure that your property is well lit at night. Ensure that you remove your valuables from your vehicles, including cash and coins. If you are the owner of a business that will be working extra hours and expected to have high traffic, hire extra security and make additional cash drop offs throughout the day to ensure that all the cash for the day does not remain overnight. Remember that the following days are holiday and banks will be closed. Make preparations to secure your cash at the end of your business day.

The RCIPS will also be making road safety efforts throughout the holiday season and is encouraging people not to drink and drive. The Designated Driver Campaign is in full swing and the Purple Ribbon Bus service will be out on New Year’s Eve.

