New luxury cruise ship visits Cayman on maiden voyage

(CNS): The brand new luxury cruise ship, the Celebrity Edge, called into Grand Cayman on Friday on its maiden voyage. This new boutique-style cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean carries less than 3,000 passengers, and its visit today calls into question the idea that the future of cruising in the region will be focused on mega-class ships that do not tender. The Celebrity Edge is being promoted on the basis of its unique stylish design, in particular the Infinite Verandas, which are floor to ceiling windows that “take your whole room right to the water’s edge, giving you open air access to the sea whenever you wish”, according to the ship’s website.

The ship is a luxury vessel catering to high-end rather than the mass market, and it will be sailing the eastern and western Caribbean routes throughout the winter season until it is relocated to Europe in the summer. It is scheduled to continue calling on Cayman at least twice per month until its seasonal diversion before it returns again next December.

The boutique ship is one of four in the series of new luxury mid-size cruise ships. It will be joined by a sister ship, Celebrity Apex, in 2020 with two more Edge classes setting sail in 2021 and 2022.

Category: Business, Tourism