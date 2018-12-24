Local gun suspect hands himself in

(CNS): Thorston Alvey Smith (28) from George Town handed himself into police on Saturday after a manhunt involving the police helicopter and other units in the early hours of the morning in the Palm Dale area of the capital. Police said that Smith was wanted in connection with gun-related crimes but did not specify what the man was suspected of doing. Following the public appeal, Smith turned up at the police detention centre later that day and was arrested on “firearm related offenses” and remains in custody whilst the investigations continue.

