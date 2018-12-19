LGBT activist presses UK on rule of law

(CNS): Dr Leonardo Raznovich, a former professor at the Cayman Islands Law School who has emerged as a leading advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community here, has added further submissions to the UK parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee review of the British government’s relationship with its territories. Following the recent findings in the Bermuda courts, the lawyer said he felt “compelled” to advocate further over what he sees as the UK government’s failure to uphold the law in the territories regarding equality for all.



Raznovich takes the position that the UK should uphold the rule of law in every corner of its territories but is failing to address LGBT discrimination, especially with regard to marriage equality. In his additional submissions he said he is not suggesting the UK should impose its policies on the territories but that the rule of law and the international obligations under which the UK government is bound should be complied with across its territories, in this case the European Convention on Human Rights.

“If the Westminster Parliament complies with the Convention, it defies common sense that the legislatures of these territories are allowed to breach it,” he said in his additional submission, which has been accepted by the committee.

He argued that rather than encouraging equality, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is protecting the territories’ discriminatory behaviour and “even assists them to breach the law”. He also noted the developments in Bermuda, in particular where the courts have now upheld marriage equality twice.

Raznovich is urging the committee to issue “a strong statement” about the systemic failures of the FCO in securing good governance for all the people of the territories, in particular LGBT people. He argued for the committee to secure good governance for all people in the territories via legal means open to steer territories that are currently unwilling to comply international obligations to do so.

The advocacy by Raznovich comes at a time when Christian conservatives in Cayman are upping their own campaigns, not just against gay marriage but also labeling those seeking marriage equality as “invaders” seeking to undermine Cayman’s moral standing.

In a Christmas video message on behalf of the Cayman Ministers Association, Pastor Alson Ebanks urged people to sign a petition against marriage equality and suggested that the push for LGBT equality is coming from “outside forces with ungodly ideas and ideologies have invaded our islands” and that these invaders are camouflaging their godless agendas as human rights.

However, the first legal challenge to the discrimination in the law regarding the rights of LGBT people to marry has been initiated not by any foreign forces but by a Caymanian, Chantelle Day, who wishes to marry her British fiancée, Vicki Bodden. The two women will be in court in February arguing both a judicial review and a bill of rights question. The chief justice paved the way for their case to be heard earlier this year.

Raznovich, who is originally from Argentina, is in a same-sex marriage with his British husband, who is a lawyer with a leading offshore law firm. They were the first to bring a successful discrimination case when Raznovich lost his job at the law school and the immigration department and refused to allow him to become a dependent on his husband’s permit. The couple won an appeal because they were legally married in both their respective nations, and under Cayman law that marriage had to be recognised.

However, that created a further area of discrimination because it now means that same-sex marriages of expatriates are recognised here in the Cayman Islands, but if Day married her partner in the UK it would not have been recognised here. This is the reason why she and Bodden have chosen to fight their case here in Day’s place of birth and the country they want to settle in and raise their family.

