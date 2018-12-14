Offshore laws pave way to major population growth

(CNS): Chris Saunders, the opposition spokesperson on financial services, believes that government should have had a much more open and honest conversation with the people of the Cayman Islands about the draft laws coming before Legislative Assembly on Monday, which many say will turn the local financial industry on its head. Saunders told CNS that the International Tax Co-operation (Economic Substance) Bill and amendments to the existing local company control and companies laws will result in significant population growth, fueled by the increase in expatriate workers needed for the companies domiciled here — if they stay — to comply with the new laws, which are designed to keep Cayman off a European blacklist.

Saunders said there were a multitude of issues regarding this legislation, which was coming in “the last minute of the eleventh hour of the twelfth month” and will be rushed through the House without the necessary legislative research and analysis. He warned that the bills pave the way for significant changes, not just for the offshore industry but Cayman society as a whole.

The MLA for Bodden Town West, who spent many years in the financial sector, said he recognised that the changes will bring some potential job and business opportunities for local financial service firms and Caymanians but it will also mean a massive increase over the next two years in work permit holders, with the associated wider impact on society.

“Cayman needs to be ready for a population of 100,000 and government has done nothing to prepare the people for what could be coming,” he said.

Saunders said he was sympathetic to government’s situation, given the pressure coming from the EU, but with only 8% of the offshore business that Cayman does coming from Europe, he is joining other voices from the sector that have questioned whether this move to chase compliance is worth it.

“Appeasement is pointless,” he said, as he questioned whether he will be able to support the government’s bills, given the constant threats that will continue to the offshore sector even after these significant changes are implemented.

“The part that scares me”, he said, is that government has not done the research to see what the requirement for offshore companies to have an economic presence in Cayman will really mean to the economy and society. Nor, he said, has the government “engaged in any public consultation or education” about the consequences. The issues that now need to be considered in the face of an influx of more white-collar professional work permit holders are unlikely to be welcomed with open arms, he implied.

Saunders pointed out that the changes will increase costs for the large number of companies that will be affected by the change to the laws, so some of them will inevitably leave the jurisdiction.

He also believes that government will need to lower the cost of work permit and other fees in order to prevent an exodus of business, so while we could see the population explode, there will not necessarily be many benefits for the wider community.

Saunders also said that the changes to the Local Company Control Law, which will allow offshore companies affected by the legislation to set up shop in Cayman without a local business partner, will result in the very small group of foreign companies doing business here balloon, and warned that “with increase will come abuse”.

MLAs will be debating three pieces of legislation when the Legislative Assembly meets Monday, but these bills, which are set to fundamentally shake up the offshore industry, were only made public one week ago.

Saunders said that this was particularly concerning, given the importance and the lack of understanding in the wider community about the laws and what they will mean. He said that discussions about the issue of “economic substance” began some six years ago and there was no need for this last minute rush of laws.

Criticising government for “relying heavily on the larger law firms” to help them write the legislation, he said there had been time over the last year for much more open and meaningful dialogue.

The new bills have received mixed views from stakeholders in the offshore industry, with many of those involved wondering, like Saunders, whether the dramatic change will be worth it, while others remain concerned about the consequences of EU blacklisting that could also undermine the banking sector in particular, putting Cayman between a rock and a hard place.

Saunders said that the problem is that the demands are unlikely to change as the world’s richest countries go in search of imaginary mountains of taxes that will never solve their economic challenges. He said offshore centres are being squeezed out through constant demands and increasing costs, and the industry which underpins Cayman’s economy remains under serious threat.

See the bills, which are expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, in the CNS Library.

