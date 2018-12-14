Offshore laws pave way to major population growth
(CNS): Chris Saunders, the opposition spokesperson on financial services, believes that government should have had a much more open and honest conversation with the people of the Cayman Islands about the draft laws coming before Legislative Assembly on Monday, which many say will turn the local financial industry on its head. Saunders told CNS that the International Tax Co-operation (Economic Substance) Bill and amendments to the existing local company control and companies laws will result in significant population growth, fueled by the increase in expatriate workers needed for the companies domiciled here — if they stay — to comply with the new laws, which are designed to keep Cayman off a European blacklist.
Saunders said there were a multitude of issues regarding this legislation, which was coming in “the last minute of the eleventh hour of the twelfth month” and will be rushed through the House without the necessary legislative research and analysis. He warned that the bills pave the way for significant changes, not just for the offshore industry but Cayman society as a whole.
The MLA for Bodden Town West, who spent many years in the financial sector, said he recognised that the changes will bring some potential job and business opportunities for local financial service firms and Caymanians but it will also mean a massive increase over the next two years in work permit holders, with the associated wider impact on society.
“Cayman needs to be ready for a population of 100,000 and government has done nothing to prepare the people for what could be coming,” he said.
Saunders said he was sympathetic to government’s situation, given the pressure coming from the EU, but with only 8% of the offshore business that Cayman does coming from Europe, he is joining other voices from the sector that have questioned whether this move to chase compliance is worth it.
“Appeasement is pointless,” he said, as he questioned whether he will be able to support the government’s bills, given the constant threats that will continue to the offshore sector even after these significant changes are implemented.
“The part that scares me”, he said, is that government has not done the research to see what the requirement for offshore companies to have an economic presence in Cayman will really mean to the economy and society. Nor, he said, has the government “engaged in any public consultation or education” about the consequences. The issues that now need to be considered in the face of an influx of more white-collar professional work permit holders are unlikely to be welcomed with open arms, he implied.
Saunders pointed out that the changes will increase costs for the large number of companies that will be affected by the change to the laws, so some of them will inevitably leave the jurisdiction.
He also believes that government will need to lower the cost of work permit and other fees in order to prevent an exodus of business, so while we could see the population explode, there will not necessarily be many benefits for the wider community.
Saunders also said that the changes to the Local Company Control Law, which will allow offshore companies affected by the legislation to set up shop in Cayman without a local business partner, will result in the very small group of foreign companies doing business here balloon, and warned that “with increase will come abuse”.
MLAs will be debating three pieces of legislation when the Legislative Assembly meets Monday, but these bills, which are set to fundamentally shake up the offshore industry, were only made public one week ago.
Saunders said that this was particularly concerning, given the importance and the lack of understanding in the wider community about the laws and what they will mean. He said that discussions about the issue of “economic substance” began some six years ago and there was no need for this last minute rush of laws.
Criticising government for “relying heavily on the larger law firms” to help them write the legislation, he said there had been time over the last year for much more open and meaningful dialogue.
The new bills have received mixed views from stakeholders in the offshore industry, with many of those involved wondering, like Saunders, whether the dramatic change will be worth it, while others remain concerned about the consequences of EU blacklisting that could also undermine the banking sector in particular, putting Cayman between a rock and a hard place.
Saunders said that the problem is that the demands are unlikely to change as the world’s richest countries go in search of imaginary mountains of taxes that will never solve their economic challenges. He said offshore centres are being squeezed out through constant demands and increasing costs, and the industry which underpins Cayman’s economy remains under serious threat.
See the bills, which are expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, in the CNS Library.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Laws, Politics
“Democracies die behind closed doors. . . . When government begins closing doors, it selectively controls information rightfully belonging to the people. Selective information is misinformation.”
Damon Keith – US appeals court judge
Government needs to be brave now, not cow-tow to the master as has always been the case on such matters. And not traditional bravery either. You need the courage of heroes!
1. Cayman cannot handle a population of 100,000. the Infrastructure cannot be built to manage a population of 100,000. What sense is it to live in paradise if you can’t enjoy it because of overpopulation and all the issues that come with it.
2. Any population increase will negatively impact Caymanians, who are already struggling in their own country. Its 2018 genocide folks. The next step will be for the UK to insist that given the Camanian population is so small in comparison to the rest of the population, the voting franchise needs to be expanded to include others, and the rules around who can run for office need to be relaxed. Then Caymanians will have lost every bit of control of their own country.
3. These proposed legislative amendments represent likely THE most significant changes this country will face in the past 50 years!!! They deserve more than a rushed debate in the LA with no real research and analysis or public discourse. This is serious business and therefore this is no time to be acquiescing to the UK… my guess is they have said we do this or we get blacklisted and still have to deal with beneficial ownership. But when looking at these proposals and thinking how will Cayman work with these and beneficial ownership in place, I fail to see how we can survive this.
4. We have already proven beyond a reasonable doubt that no matter what we do we will never be seen by the powers that be to be above -board. We have jumped through every single hoop and still they come. Its not us, its them. They hide behind regulation, but its really jealousy and increasingly inventive ways to steal market share from us and try to sink Cayman. Much of the motivation is racist and/or otherwise ignorant.
5. The fact that we have been black-listed, brown-listed and threatened with same over the years, and yet, once we have shown them what Cayman’s landscape actually looks like, they have refrained, speaks volumes. We are a solid jurisdiction, especially when compared to the very same countries that are constantly attempting to get us to meet standards that they themselves cannot.
6. Therefore, given the above, let me propose something novel…. tell them to screw off.
Take the black-listing, its actually nowhere near as bad as what will come if these proposals go into place. Get the financial services industry to finally pony up some real money to properly and effectively launch a massive worldwide blitz campaign about our industry. advertise the strengths, dispel the myths and lets move on. I would imagine the UK has likely dropped the ‘if you dont like it then go independent’ bomb. But, independence has to be requested. They can’t force us to do it. So take the black-listing, continue to strengthen our product offerings and every single time they speak to us remind them that they are a bunch of hypocrites and they need to lead by example.
Yeaaaaa, under the hypothesis they are going to stay. ‘What if” is not “What is”
Clusterfck.
Way to go CIG for being consistent. The buggy before the horse ideology is as relevant 50 years ago as it is today. It’s reassuring to know the CIG is predictable.
I don’t expect the skilled foreign population to increase that much, or necessarily at all – it may even have a cooling effect on the economy and real estate. As of Sept 2018, Exempt Co’s were 84.3% of all CI Registrations at 89,552. Each company must file an annual return of approx USD$853.66, which translates to recurring annual CIG Revenue of $76,446,960.32. The full economic impact is much more than that of course. The registered office fees are at least twice the annual return at around $1600 a year, or $143,283,200 to our various law and accounting shops – a lot of bread and butter for existing skilled workers. Local office rates will be competing on a global scale and in that, Cayman’s pricing might put us at an extreme disadvantage. If we can manage to retain 25% of that business going forward with bigger substantial presence investments and matching local employment opportunities, we may end up about the same. But, we’re just guessing until the full compliance notes are published. In any case, Mr. Sanders, pursuant to our collective signing on to BEPS in 2016, we don’t have a say in what happens next. It’s do or die.
There are of course the knock on effects. Each management company must pay CIMA a fee for each registered office they provide services for. Then you have large directors fees being paid plus audit and accounting fees. If we lose even 5% of all fees paid then Cayman is in trouble. Cayman needs plan for that rainy day. I hope there is a CIG think tank out there comprised of a brains trust not just the usual whose who.
More people yet where is the infrastructure like roads, schools etc. Very short sighted as usual. The middle class is being pushed down. You are either filthy rich here or a paycheck away from poverty. And I’m an expat (married to a Caymanian) and see that only rich expats benefit generally from this sort of thing. Handful of local wealthy people but most of the wealth is white collar financial industry expats.
Cayman don’t need any more people, in the 90’s life was much better here, all Caymanians had jobs, no traffic jams, a lot less crime/drugs etc.etc.