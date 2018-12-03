Law reformers examining foreclosure regime

(CNS): The Law Reform Commission has circulated a new discussion paper seeking public input about the need, or not, for new legislation regarding the issue of home loans and foreclosures. The commission said there had been a heightened level of public concern about the number of such procedures, the process by which banks seize people’s homes and the hardships it causes. The committee has found that the regime in Cayman compares well with other jurisdictions and number of foreclosures has fallen recently, but it has also identified a number of weaknesses in the system.

The paper entitled, “The Enforcement Of Mortgage-type Security Over Real Estate: Is Reform Of The Law Necessary?”, is a first step towards creating a new legal regime and was a response to a referral by the attorney general requesting a review to consider whether it is necessary to reform the law relating to the enforcement of mortgage-type securities over land and, in particular, over residential properties.

The document reviews a number of media reports over the last few years about the number of residential ‘foreclosures’ and the problems it causes, as well as the impact of the process on families.

The paper points out that banks claim to follow a code of conduct when taking homes from people who have defaulted on their home loan but that code is “entirely voluntary, and non-compliance with the Code gives rise to no legal recourse, unless that non-compliance also involves a breach

of the law”, the reformers have noted.

The commission reproduced figures from CIMA over the last few years indicating a drop from just under 100 repossessions of homes by banks in 2016 down to around 60 last year, as the general economic situation for some has improved. But many people distrust the figures provided by the banks to CIMA and the public perception is that there are a significant number of families losing homes on a regular basis and stories about individual repossessions are still common.

One of the primary considerations for the Law Reform Commission during this exercise is to encourage comment on the existing law and consideration of whether it strikes a balance between the interests of lenders and borrowers.

“In so doing, it would be naïve to assume that the respective bargaining powers of lender and borrower, either at the creation of the obligation, or the enforcement of the security, are equal. Most evidently, borrowers faced with an enforcement sale of their residence will hardly have the financial means to enforce their legal rights. This Discussion Paper will therefore examine whether there are means by which the burden of protection of borrowers’ rights might be lessened,” the paper notes.

This has been one of the major complaints from people who have lost their homes. Someone struggling with arrears on a home loan is not going to be in a position to employ a lawyer or financial expert to fight the bank or renegotiate the loan.

With persistent complaints that the banks are acting in their own self-interest by undervaluing homes, moving far too quickly to seize residential property and in many cases ignoring the equity people have in defaulted home loans, there are concerns that the banks are taking the easy way out of selling properties for the price of an outstanding loan rather than trying to help people repackage their loans.

The commission said it will consider whether there should be legislation which deals specifically with security over residential property, unlike the existing legislation which makes no distinction between security registered over residential properties and that registered over properties used for other purposes.

The commissioners have come up with around 20 questions for people to consider and around a dozen specific areas relating to how the system currently works, and one of the main areas is the power of sale. The commission acknowledges that this area gives rise to the most disputes between lenders and borrowers, and where any reform of the law will likely have the greatest impact.

In the discussion document the commission concludes that while the Cayman Islands appears to be largely in sync with other places, there are things that be well worth adopting and areas of the law that need clarifying. Reforms could be made by amendment of existing laws or by adopting rules and regulations under such laws, the commissioners said.

“Given the specific concerns raised regarding the enforcement of these powers where they affect residential property, consideration should be given to whether the reforms should be introduced in separate legislation dealing only with enforcement procedures affecting residential property,” the commission stated. “It is hoped that the consultation will stimulate sufficient discussion and participation which may guide the Commission through subsequent stages of the reform process.”

Stakeholders and members of the general public are invited to generally comment on the issues identified in the discussion paper and, in particular, to submit their views on the questions and reform options presented for discussion.

The paper may be viewed here or a copy can be collected from the Office of the Commission. Submissions should be forwarded no later than 30 April, 2019 to the Director of the Law Reform Commission, 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000 either electronically to jose.griffith@gov.ky or in writing, by post or hand delivered.

