Hew heads to Bahamas to discuss planning resilience

(CNS): Planning and Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew is on his way to the Bahamas this week to join fellow planning ministers from around the region to discuss how resiliency and climate change issues are shaping regional policy making. The third Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF2018) opens on Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar resort, where the role of infrastructure, energy development and finance in building resilience — one year after the catastrophic 2017 hurricane season — will be on the agenda.

Ministers are expected to address and agree the next steps towards a long-term sustainable infrastructure plan, an island-by-island look at infrastructure and energy, the role of clean energy and how regional governments are developing public-private partnerships.

The trip follows the recent announcement by the planning ministry to review the national development plan. Government is asking for public input on “Plan Cayman”, which is supposed to be a long-range, comprehensive strategy covering the natural environment, transportation, infrastructure, recreation and open spaces giving consideration to climate change.”

“In this context resilience means the ability to adapt to, or rapidly recover from, a disaster or catastrophic event,” Hew said in a release about the trip. “CARIF offers an opportunity to inform local policies while sharing our own perspective and needs with many of the same people with whom we might expect to interact in the aftermath of a disaster.”

The minister said Cayman had been lucky over the last few years, seeing little to no activity during several hurricane seasons.

“Yet we have only to look at our regional neighbours to remember how Hurricanes Paloma and Ivan impacted our infrastructure,” he said. “If we can act now in tandem with regional partners to proactively plan for and mitigate similar disasters in the future, then we should take every opportunity to do so.”

CARIF attracts representatives of regional governments and multi-lateral organisations, bankers, investors and project developers to its solutions-oriented discussions. These routinely explore the potential for sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure planning that meets the needs of local populations and creates attractive opportunities for investors.

Other topics on the 2018 agenda include: trends in financing Caribbean infrastructure, developing climate resilient water infrastructure, positioning islands for growth and the creation of Caribbean smart cities.

President of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association and entrepreneur, James Whittaker, is among speakers on this year’s programme. Whittaker will talk about whether recent weather events have altered perspectives on how energy is generated.

Following the CARIF conference, Hew will travel to London to join Premier Alden McLaughlin as part of the delegation taking part in the Joint Ministerial Council meetings and Constitutional talks.

