(CNS Local Life): The East End hospital founded by world-renowned heart surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has expanded its services with the opening of a new state-of-the-art medical intensive care unit. It was officially opened Monday, 10 December, with a celebration which included the India-based physician who told the audience that the “best was still to come” with Health City Cayman Islands.

