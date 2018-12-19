Gun pulled in argument at West Bay Road bar

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident involving a gun at a bar on the West Bay Road on Saturday night. Just after midnight police received a report that gunshots had been fired in the area earlier in the evening, and that sometime later a man had brandished a firearm during an argument with two other people at the bar before leaving the scene. Police did not name the bar, which they said is located just south of Seven Mile Public Beach, but CNS understands that the incident happened at the Jungle bar in Trafalgar Place.

The suspect was described as having a brown complexion and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The matter is now under investigation and police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call centre at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online

