Man guilty of sexual crime on child at Smith Cove
(CNS): A judge found Valiyaveettil Josepeter (52) guilty of one charge of indecent assault and acquitted him on a second charge on Friday, following a judge-alone trial last month relating to an incident at Smith Cove in February involving two children, aged 7 and 10. Josepeter was accused of inappropriately touching the girls while they swam at Smith Cove but he claimed the touching was accidental. Justice Roger Chapple, who heard the case, found enough corroborating evidence to support the allegation of assault on the older child but not in the case of the younger girl.
Evidence given by a child of seven years old cannot be sworn, so in order to convict there must be some corroboration. In that case the child had said the defendant made brief contact over her swimsuit, and then had shouted to her mother from the water that she had been inappropriately touched. However, no one saw what happened.
The older child had said that Josepeter had held her in the water facing away from him and had made inappropriate contact both over and beneath her swimsuit. In that case multiple witnesses corroborated the second girl’s account of being in the water with the defendant, enabling the judge to convict him on that charge.
Although Josepeter denied the allegations when he was arrested, the police claimed that during the interview he had implied guilt when he asked them to give him a break, adding. “I won’t do it again.”
Following his conviction the crown asked for Josepeter, who is an Indian national in Cayman on a work permit, to be remanded in custody, but the judge extended his bail until his sentencing in January.
WTF? No immediate prison with deportation to follow?
5 years in jail and no curry or roti.
I hope the DPP is going to ask for the Judge to issue a Deportation Order at the end of the hearing.
Jail time and deportation with permanent ban.
Issue more work permits, bring in more low life’s and make Cayman greater.
The government is responsible for the issuing of work permits, so tell me how many more do they need to reach the goal post of 100,000?
Just hope that some of those swollen brains will get a taste of what others are enduring. No chances of getting a job even though they have sacrificed to get higher education, and are being sidelined. No experience, or over qualified.
Don’t forget that each and every one of those work permits are by request of a Caymanian. We need to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, and then all Caymanians that are willing will be employed. Also need tighter controls on the work permit process — no more of the common practice of posting a job description that can only be matched by the work permit holder already in place.