Man guilty of sexual crime on child at Smith Cove

(CNS): A judge found Valiyaveettil Josepeter (52) guilty of one charge of indecent assault and acquitted him on a second charge on Friday, following a judge-alone trial last month relating to an incident at Smith Cove in February involving two children, aged 7 and 10. Josepeter was accused of inappropriately touching the girls while they swam at Smith Cove but he claimed the touching was accidental. Justice Roger Chapple, who heard the case, found enough corroborating evidence to support the allegation of assault on the older child but not in the case of the younger girl.

Evidence given by a child of seven years old cannot be sworn, so in order to convict there must be some corroboration. In that case the child had said the defendant made brief contact over her swimsuit, and then had shouted to her mother from the water that she had been inappropriately touched. However, no one saw what happened.

The older child had said that Josepeter had held her in the water facing away from him and had made inappropriate contact both over and beneath her swimsuit. In that case multiple witnesses corroborated the second girl’s account of being in the water with the defendant, enabling the judge to convict him on that charge.

Although Josepeter denied the allegations when he was arrested, the police claimed that during the interview he had implied guilt when he asked them to give him a break, adding. “I won’t do it again.”

Following his conviction the crown asked for Josepeter, who is an Indian national in Cayman on a work permit, to be remanded in custody, but the judge extended his bail until his sentencing in January.

