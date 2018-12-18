Governor believes port process above board
(CNS): The governor has said the government plans for a cruise berthing and cargo facility in George Town is a matter for the elected officials and he will not interfere with the current process. Martyn Roper told CNS last week that this is an economic policy issue devolved to the local government, and while he has responsibility for good governance, at this point the project was going through the process ,which would be overseen by the Office of the Auditor General. The governor said he was “comfortable” that the proper process was being followed and he had faith in the auditor.
Roper stated that where possible, the UK believes in the autonomy of the territories regarding economic and domestic policy and he did not wish to comment on the project at this stage.
He added that environmental issues were very important to the UK but he had been assured that the necessary environmental impact assessments have been and will be conducted and it was important for the governments of the territories to think strategically and long term about their economies.
Aware now that the subject has become a polarizing issue, he said that there was a “lively and open debate in the community” and it was important that people were allowed to express their point of view openly and freely.
The day after sitting down with CNS, Roper also met with a delegation representing the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, who pressed upon him their concerns that there were, in fact, several issues regarding the process and good governance that he should be concerned about, especially what they said was the lack of transparency, the significant environmental impacts to the marine environment, and the financial implications of what will be Cayman’s most expensive and complex capital works project.
Speaking to CNS, one of the members of the delegation said that they had stressed the UK’s liability not just for the environment but also Cayman’s debt, and that despite claims that the cruise lines and developers will finance the project, because it will come largely from passenger fees, in the end it will be the public purse that picks up the long term tab.
The group also sought assurances that the Governor’s Office would ensure that the constitutional rights of the Caymanian people would be upheld when the petition collects names from a confirmed 25% of the current electorate.
As the petition nears that target of 5,288 signatures of registered voters, the petition is still available to the public at locations island-wide. Organisers continue to encourage people not yet registered to vote but eligible to do so and interested in participating to register at the Elections Office.
The petition can be signed at the following locations:
- Foster’s Food Fair Countryside, Airport, Strand and West Bay (with customer service)
- Rubis Savannah
- Four Winds Esso & Hell Gas Station in West Bay
- Pure Art in George Town
- Cathy Church Photo Centre in George Town.
Registered voters who wish to have the petition brought to them, at home or at work, can call 327-5411.
More information can be found at the campaign Facebook page or cprcayman@gmail.com
Anwar supprted the Port as well. The poor port objectors have no idea about procurement.
He REALLY believes that? WOW, he’s got to be the most gullible governor we’ve EVER had – or maybe he just likes the beach!
It is every individual right to sign, or not to sign a petition and as a registered voter I exercised my right not to sign. I was told that signing the petition was not saying that I am against the port. While that is technically correct, it is also Misleading. It is misleading because:
1. As I am not against the port, I do not wish to halt the process as long as it continues on the correct path. Having a referendum at this time will halt the process and very likely put us at a disadvantage as explained below;
2. A proper cruise port and new cargo port are overdue. Let’s not forget that we have depended on Cruise tourism during past down turns in stayover tourism. If we wait for another downturn, we will have less bargaining power and then the financing options available will be a lot less favourable or non-existent. In other words, at that time we could need the cruise companies at lot more than they will need us;
3. Government has listened to our concerns and acted: the proposed port design has undergone at least two major revisions and other smaller revisions to minimise environmental impact. Firm commitments on the financing were recently secured ahead of selection of the preferred bidder. From the beginning, it was made clear that the project would not proceed at risk to Seven Mile Beach and the country’s economy. Government has reconfirmed that as part of the process the Environmental Impact Assessment will be updated after the preferred bidder is selected and there will be further public consultation before a final decision is made;
4. Alternative locations to the existing port in George Town will result in dramatically higher costs and greater environment impact;
5. I agree that there have been communication gaps about the proposed port. While it was wrong not to update the public regularly, sometimes and in this case, a lack of communication is nothing more than that. Now that the Government has re-engaged in the communication process, we see that the correct and proper process was and is being followed.
He’s already been told “how it go” by the usual suspects. Plain and simple, he’s gone native against his better judgment.
Make no mistake Mr. MI6 Matthew Forbes runs the show. Gov Roper is currently interviewing for a full time appointment and will not step out of line and show any independent thoughts or actions. He’ll toe the line and remain politically correct. He’s learnt from the mistakes made by his predecessor Choudry who was reassigned for forgetting his place.
He’s seen what happened to Anwar and is enjoying life on the beach.
1:03 So it seems by his Twitter posts…sounds like he is vacationing, not governing.
I would welcome the notification of how many of the required 5,288 signatures are in place. If it, let’s say 1250, there is little motivation for voters to sign (although I believe it is signed, sealed and delivered, and will go through no matter what). On the other hand, if they have 4900 voters who have signed it, that may motivate voters on the fence, to sign the petition.
They don’t have the signatures on the petition. If they do, turn it in, let the process begin of VIR
Speak now, or forever hold your peace! Our household were proud to be among the first to get off our butts and go down and sign. Months later, the shameful incapacity of our countrymen to state their conscience is what holds us back, on this and a laundry list of other collective items. Why should it matter who before you has signed, if you share that same conviction, and your name remains missing from the count? Grow a pair. It’s time to get some transparency on everything.
I understand that they are still struggling to get the required amount of signatures.
He’s hardly going to say anything else, is he? Look how long the last bloke lasted once he spoke out of turn!!
11.34am The last Governor made the mistake of taking a more pro-Caymanian stance. Had nothing to do with whether or not he supported projects. I think that stance upset a number of Cayman haters resident here and they made that known to the FCO.
Judging from comments here reminding him to ‘look out for the UK’s interests’ instead of ours, as if there shouldn’t be any attempt to harmonise the two, you might be right.
He is here to collect his pay. When we are down shit street they will be laughing at us. Can’t they understand the UK is constantly pushing for us to get on the one way street that ends at the dead end.
he speaks as the diplomat that he is. He is not going to rock the boat either way.
You got that right. I don’t think his nose is a brown colour because of the sun!