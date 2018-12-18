Governor believes port process above board

(CNS): The governor has said the government plans for a cruise berthing and cargo facility in George Town is a matter for the elected officials and he will not interfere with the current process. Martyn Roper told CNS last week that this is an economic policy issue devolved to the local government, and while he has responsibility for good governance, at this point the project was going through the process ,which would be overseen by the Office of the Auditor General. The governor said he was “comfortable” that the proper process was being followed and he had faith in the auditor.

Roper stated that where possible, the UK believes in the autonomy of the territories regarding economic and domestic policy and he did not wish to comment on the project at this stage.

He added that environmental issues were very important to the UK but he had been assured that the necessary environmental impact assessments have been and will be conducted and it was important for the governments of the territories to think strategically and long term about their economies.

Aware now that the subject has become a polarizing issue, he said that there was a “lively and open debate in the community” and it was important that people were allowed to express their point of view openly and freely.

The day after sitting down with CNS, Roper also met with a delegation representing the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, who pressed upon him their concerns that there were, in fact, several issues regarding the process and good governance that he should be concerned about, especially what they said was the lack of transparency, the significant environmental impacts to the marine environment, and the financial implications of what will be Cayman’s most expensive and complex capital works project.

Speaking to CNS, one of the members of the delegation said that they had stressed the UK’s liability not just for the environment but also Cayman’s debt, and that despite claims that the cruise lines and developers will finance the project, because it will come largely from passenger fees, in the end it will be the public purse that picks up the long term tab.

The group also sought assurances that the Governor’s Office would ensure that the constitutional rights of the Caymanian people would be upheld when the petition collects names from a confirmed 25% of the current electorate.

As the petition nears that target of 5,288 signatures of registered voters, the petition is still available to the public at locations island-wide. Organisers continue to encourage people not yet registered to vote but eligible to do so and interested in participating to register at the Elections Office.

