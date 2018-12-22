George Town flooded by rough seas

(CNS): Rough seas with high waves closed parts of the George Town waterfront Friday night and continued Saturday as the harbour front and cargo port were flooded. The police warned motorists to avoid North Church and South Church Streets after closing off the roads. Waterfront bars and restaurants were all closed on what should have been a busy holiday weekend for George Town businesses.

The rough weather tore up the fish market and flung sand and seaweed all across the road, creating hazardous conditions in the downtown area.

According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, the rough seas could last until Christmas Eve. Forecasters have issued a small craft warning and called for rough seas with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet.

