Police report George Town crime spike

(CNS): Police in George Town are urging residents to take extra care of their homes and cars after a spike in both residential burglaries and vehicle break-ins around the capital. The RCIPS has received reports of and is now investigating seven house break-ins, five of which were in Windsor Park, and six thefts from cars in just the last few days. Police reminded the public not to leave valuables in vehicles and to ensure their homes are properly secured before leaving them, as opportunist thieves up their game for the holiday season.

“Opportunistic property crimes like these vehicle thefts and burglaries unfortunately increase in December, because thieves suspect that people have more valuables at home,” said Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “With respect to the string of burglaries in Windsor Park this week, these were mostly likely committed by the same person or persons, and we are working hard to identify them now.”

The five Windsor Park burglaries happened on Wednesday, with three on East Blvd and two off Anthony Drive. There was also a burglary on Courts Road on Monday and Selkirk Drive on Tuesday. Most of these burglaries happened in the day, police believe.

Meanwhile, six vehicle were broken into on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Three happened in the Crewe Road area and another three in Prospect. Officers said that in at least one case the car window was smashed by the thieves to gain entry, and in five of the six incidents handbags and their contents were stolen.

In addition to asking people not to leave valuables in their vehicles, especially when they are visible from the outside, police said drivers should try to park in well-lit areas with security cameras nearby, if possible.

The RCIPS also warned resident to make sure that valuable items in their homes, such as electronics, jewelry, cash and coins, are not visible and easily accessible. The public is advised not to leave Christmas presents under the tree until the very last minute and lock valuables away in internal rooms.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding these vehicle break-ins and burglaries to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website.

The RCIPS app can be downloaded for easy use on your mobile devises from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Local News