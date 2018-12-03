Gambling law change stalled for further review

(CNS): Government’s plans to review the gambling law to increase the penalties have been stalled. An amendment bill was supposed to go before the Legislative Assembly for debate during last month’s meeting but the draft law never made it to the order paper, as officials have now revealed that other provisions in the existing laws in addition to the penalties are going to be reviewed. In a short release from Government Information Services, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said government was taking a further look at the existing provisions of the entire legislation with a view to further changes.

He said that the draft bill, published in October, had sought to steeply increase penalties for illegal gambling to make them more of a deterrent. The law has remained unchanged for 54 years, he said, making the current penalties woefully inadequate and failing to reflect the present ramifications of illegal gambling.

Until government completes this additional review and brings new legislation before parliament, the original Gambling Law and all of its current provisions remain in full effect.

The draft bill had proposed to increase fines substantially, including stiffer penalties for organisers of gambling as well as players. The suggestion had been for an increase in fines for those convicted of running gambling rings from $400 to a whopping $10,000 and for the term of imprisonment to increase from one year to three years. Meanwhile, gamblers would see the current $10 fine leap to $2,500 or a possible six-month jail term, though there was no provision in the draft amendment law to support addicts.

It is not clear what other areas of the law the government is proposing to revise.

The idea of legalising some forms of gambling, especially creating a national lottery, continues to gain traction in the community, but government continues to oppose this and has suggested that local gambling rings fuel other crimes.

Nevertheless, the Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller recently said he would not support the draft changes, as he described the draconian move as a hopeless solution to the wrong problem.

He said it is now time to legalise and license lotteries, not further criminalise gamblers and push the local numbers game underground. Noting that it would be difficult to enforce and, worse, likely to lead to selective enforcement, he said government should be reminded that this was no longer the 1960’s and many people now gamble online and play US lotteries, as well as buy numbers locally.

Category: Crime, Laws, Politics