Fishermen rescue sailors in distress

(CNS): Police have commended the actions of a fishing crew who helped rescue a sailboat and three people on board at the weekend following a report that the vessel was in trouble. Officers from the RCIPS Air Support Unit pointed to the importance of the assistance boaters in Cayman offer other vessels when they are in trouble, which helps keep people safe in local waters. In this case, just before 3pm on Saturday the 911 Communications Centre received a report of a vessel in distress off the George Town waterfront.

The 65-foot sailboat had experienced engine trouble and was drifting out to sea with three people on board. The police helicopter went to assist, along with a Joint Marine Unit vessel from the North Sound. The helicopter crew located the sailboat and contacted a nearby fishing vessel to assist, as the JMU was still en route. The fishermen aboard the Ziggy III responded immediately and were able to safely tow the struggling sailboat to George Town harbour.

“We are very grateful to the crew of the Ziggy III, who did not hesitate to help,” said Neil Mohammed, Deputy Executive Officer of the Air Operations Unit. “When incidents happen at sea it is often civilian vessels already nearby who can respond most quickly, and they rarely hesitate to do so. This collaboration between law enforcement and private citizens is an important aspect of keeping Cayman and our waters safe.”

Category: Local News