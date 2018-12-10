DVDL to text drivers about fees due

(CNS): As the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) seeks to widen the use of technology to improve customer services, drivers will soon begin receiving text messages from the department to remind them that their vehicle licences are coming due for renewal. DVDL also has a new widget on its website’s home page allowing customers to check if their new electronic licence plate is available for collection by typing in their plate number.

DVDL director David Dixon said that the text message service was being implemented due to customer demand. “We’re excited to roll out this service, because it’s one that customers have been asking for,” he said. “Everyone has busy lives and sometimes these things slip our minds. This is a way for us to help make life a little easier for our customers.”

The service was developed in partnership with the e-Government Unit, the Computer Services Department and the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. DVDL customers will receive up to three SMS reminder messages leading up to the expiry date, starting one month before.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew, who has been promising an increase in online services to cut red tape, said he was thrilled with the latest new service. “Government wants to ensure that we find more ways to save our people time and hassle, and these new offerings provide them with that needed convenience and efficiency,” he added.

The director of e-Government, Ian Tibbetts, admitted that these new services do not eliminate the need to go to the DVDL but that it removes some of the difficulty in accessing some services and saves customers significant time.

The department also recently introduced an online guest vehicle renewal service, where customers who have a current vehicle inspection document, their licence details and a digital or scanned copy of their insurance showing the vehicle is currently covered can pay for the renewal and inspection through the online portal.

“We’re still working to have more of our services available online, but we believe that these new offerings will really help to ease some of the stresses our customers face, and that’s our ultimate goal,” Dixon added.

More details of the on-line services at DVDL can be found at the DVDL website or through the e-services portal.

