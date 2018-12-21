Drivers urged to stay sober behind the wheel

(CNS): Since the beginning of December, when police began their Holiday Safety Campaign, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has already made 32 arrests for DUI, with six of those arrested having a blood alcohol content of over twice the legal limit and in one case over three times the limit. The RCIPS, which supports the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus and Designated Driver Campaign, is urging people to make alternative arrangements if they plan to drink over the holiday season.

“You don’t need to refrain from drinking as you participate in the festivities during the holiday season,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “However, if you do intend to drink, it is essential that you make plans in advance for alternative transportation, whether that be a designated driver, a taxi, or the Purple Ribbon Bus on New Year’s Eve. Whatever the situation, there is no excuse for choosing to drink and drive.”

A targeted increase in police presence, both in commercial areas and on the road, will continue until the New Year, with the aim of ensuring a safe holiday season for members of the public as they travel the roads and do their shopping. Safer roads, however, require checkpoints that can cause delays.

“We ask for the public’s patience as we take the necessary measures to disrupt drunk driving and keep our roads safe throughout this period,” Yearwood said, as he warned motorists to include extra travel time in their plans. “This is another reason to make alternative arrangements for transportation — you can avoid getting a DUI and reduce holiday traffic on the road at the same time.”

Meanwhile, the Designated Driver Campaign, which is running throughout the holiday season, is an initiative among local restaurants to offer designated drivers complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus service provides free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am. The service runs between West Bay and Bodden Town every 15 minutes, with occasional service to East End and North Side.

