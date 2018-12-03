DoE seeking to protect 20% of Cayman’s environment

(CNS): Five years after the historic passage of the National Conservation Law, the Department of Environment said that so far it has managed to designate 3,477 acres of land across the three Cayman Islands as public protected areas. Another 634 acres on Grand Cayman are pending for protection, which accounts for just over 6% of the country’s land. But DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has said that the ideal goal is to have around one fifth of the Cayman Islands’ natural habitat under lawful protection.

“Ideally, we want to have a minimum 20% overall protected land area, in line with international recommendations,” she said in a press release. “Of course, we are delighted that the initial transactions for the protected areas have now been completed. This has always been one of the core purposes of the National Conservation Law (NCL). These new protected areas now safeguard several areas that Caymanians have always valued for their natural beauty and the spectacular diversity of flora and fauna there.”

The areas under conservation are rich in biodiversity and will ensure that present and future generations of Caymanians, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the unique natural beauty of these island, given the massive expansion in development over the last four decades. The protected areas were all identified from public nominations that were received and considered by the National Conservation Council.

Where land of specific natural value was in private hands, the DoE contacted the landowners to ask if they were interested in selling to government for protected area purposes. Those nominations advanced only with landowners’ consent and consultation with adjacent landowners, as well as the wider public, the DoE explained. Cabinet then had the final say on all protected area nominations.

Prior to the passage of the conservation law, the only protected land in the Cayman Islands was in the hands of the National Trust. In the absence of any mandatory requirements to protect the natural habitat and with the help of private donations, the non-profit organisation had managed to buy local land to save some of the unique habitats and heritage.

But the passage of the conservation law has enabled the DoE to carve out over 4,000 acres of the most important habitat and protect it from potential development well into the future.

“This is a monumental advance for such a small islands territory in the Caribbean region,” said Fred Burton, the manager of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit. “It could not have been possible without the full support of our elected officials and the implementation of the National Conservation Law.”

The legislation, spearheaded by the former environment minister Wayne Panton, had unanimous support in the Legislative Assembly when it was passed, but since then it has been criticised by both government and the opposition and is under threat of being watered down.

Both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour have publicly undermined the legislation, with the premier describing elements of the law as “ridiculous”. Seymour has criticised the National Conservation Council and advocated to restore the legal importation, purchase and use of spear-guns. After two years in office, he has done nothing to advance the much-needed marine park enhancements.

The government has said it intends to undertake a wider review the legislation, raising concerns that the law will be weakened in order to allow more development.

However, in a press release about the NCL’s fifth anniversary, Seymour said that more land would be protected.

“We’re not done with this effort,” he said. “Our government colleagues, including the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment (DoE), continue their work each year to identify, or promote the public nomination of, further potential protected land areas.

“While we recognise the importance of development, we have to strike a careful balance between progress and the need to safeguard our environment for future generations of residents and visitors to enjoy,” he said.

