DEH increases recycle containers for holidays

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has added three new recycling containers to two of its supermarket recycling depots, with more on the way. Two more skips have been placed at the recycling depot located at Kirk Market for plastic and mixed paper and an additional skip went to Hurley’s in Grand Harbour for plastics. “We anticipate increased purchasing activities during the holiday season,” said Acting DEH Director Richard Simms, adding that it was a good time to encourage people to recycle more.

Although only a small percentage of the garbage generated in Cayman is actually being recycled, not least because residents are required to take their recyclables to a limited number of locations (largely at the local supermarkets), many residents are trying hard to be part of the solution to the world’s mounting garbage by recycling glass, paper and some plastics.

The increase in the number of people making the effort to sort and carry their recyclable materials is demonstrated by how quickly the containers at the supermarkets overflow. The DEH said it currently collects recyclables from the depots three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but it is evident that it will soon need to increase the amount of times it collects or expand the number of locations.

The DEH said that it has plans to increase the number of recycling containers for depositing plastic and paper at each of its depots at all of the Foster’s Food Fair locations during the next few weeks. Officials said that a total of eleven new recycling containers will be available across all six depots shortly.

Meanwhile, containers for recycling tin, aluminium cans and glass/ceramic items are also available at each of the six supermarket depots on Grand Cayman. The DEH urged members of the public to ensure that recylables are clean and remove them from plastic bags before placing them into the containers.

For more information about its recycling programme, call the DEH at 949-6696, email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky, visit the DEH website or message its Facebook page.

