Crimestoppers tipster collects $3k for help catching crook

(CNS): While some say crime doesn’t pay, Cayman Crime Stoppers says it can for those who help catch criminals, as one person in the Cayman Islands recently found after receiving US$3,000 for his or her help last month in catching a local crook who was wanted for numerous offences. The payout is the largest ever made by the Cayman Islands branch of the international crime-fighting charity. The anonymous person was given the reward after calling in information that led to the arrest and then criminal charges against a wanted suspect. The increase in the reward follows a recent decision by the organisation to increase their payout limits for certain crimes from US$1,000 to US$5,000.

Chairman of Cayman Crime Stoppers, Sebastien Guilbard, explained in a release why the reward had been boosted.

“The board felt that the recent increase in reward limits was necessary as an incentive, and are pleased to announce the largest payout to date,” he said. “We hope that this will encourage other members of the public to provide anonymous tips on our Cayman Crime Stoppers hotline 800-TIPS or directly on our website.”

He told CNS that as anonymity is the motto of Crime Stoppers, he could not reveal the details of the crimes or anything that could possibly identify the tipster, but the reward was handed out after an offender wanted for multiple serious crimes was arrested and charged.

The Cayman Crime Stoppers Hotline, 800-TIPS, is dialled as a local number but answered overseas. Tipsters are not required to give any form of ID and will not be required to give evidence in court. Information leading to an arrest and charges are assessed and rewards calculated accordingly. Payouts are also anonymous, with the tipster providing instructions for cash-drop.

