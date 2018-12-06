Conference to ask if property boom can last

(CNS): The question of whether or not the local real estate boom of recent years is sustainable will be one of the main topics of discussion at the Cayman Islands Property and Construction Conference, to be held in March next year, hosted by the Cayman branch of RICS, the professional body of quantity surveyors. The issue of when the property bubble will burst is a significant one for Cayman, as construction and property sales have both fuelled domestic economic growth and filled government coffers. Construction grew by 7.2% in 2017 and property sales by 9%, according to official figures.

The local real estate market has been on a steady incline for several years and the RICS conference will be looking at the regional and global factors impacting the economics of real estate in Cayman.

“Recently, the Cayman Islands has experienced an unprecedented increase in activity in the real estate and construction sector that has had a positive impact on the economy,” said Uche Obi, Chair of the RICS Cayman Chapter. “It is uncertain how long the boom will last.”

The conference will allow those in the business to discuss the “internal and external factors that have influenced the boom and explore the future”, Obi added.

