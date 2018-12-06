CIG’s Euro trip adds up to $150K

(CNS): The extended trip to Europe in September by the premier, financial services minister, the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) and a number of other government officials cost the public purse more than $150,000, according to documents released by the various relevant government departments. Premier Alden McLaughlin led a small delegation to London and Brussels for talks on the potential blacklisting by the European Union of Cayman’s offshore industry, as well as a much larger delegation to a boat show in Monaco and a lunch in Athens to promote the shipping registry.

Responses to FOI requests to the ministries and departments involved reveal that the whole trip exceeded $153,000, with the bulk of the money being spent in Monaco on MACI’s appearance at the luxury boat show and social events hosted by the Cayman delegation.

The Cabinet Office and MACI spent around $27,000 hosting cocktail receptions and dinners at the super-yacht event. The authority also spent well over $6,000 to send two staff members and the board chair to Athens for a lunch with the premier and shipping magnates, which also cost over $3,000. The flights, hotels and daily allowances for the premier and his political adviser, Roy Tatum, totalled almost CI$20,000 for the two week trip.

The travel was justified by officials in various releases because it provided an opportunity to promote the shipping registry and to help the agency attract even more of the luxury boat market. The add-on trip to Athens for lunch was seen as a way to interest merchant ship owners in Cayman’s shipping register which currently accounts for only a small fraction of MACI’s business.

CNS made the original request at the beginning of October and received the last relevant document that has so far been released yesterday after requests by at least two of the entities involved for extensions to the 30-day period set out in the law to respond to FOI requests.

