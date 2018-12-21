CIG postpones immigration transition

(CNS): Government officials have said that the transition to separate the immigration department into the new Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) unit and the Customs and Border Control Agency, scheduled to begin on 1 January 2019, has been postponed. No new date has been set and CNS was told that there was nothing more to add to a press release circulated late Friday afternoon. The release said the legislative changes to facilitate the transition of various immigration-related powers to WORC and border control “will now take effect in early 2019”.

Failing to reveal the new commencement date or give any indication of how long the postponement will be for the Immigration (Transition) Law, 2018 and Customs and Border Control Law, 2018, officials said the purpose of a “short extension” was to “facilitate extended public information and education for stakeholders impacted by the changes”.

The release went on to say that during this period the existing customs and immigration laws will remain in force. People applying for temporary work permits, business visitors’ permits and visitors’ work visas should continue to follow the existing processes detailed on the Department of Immigration website until further notice.

Government said it would continue to keep its stakeholders up to date as it moves forward with the establishment of the two new agencies.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration is working to ensure that WORC and CBC are structured and equipped to increase Caymanian employment, streamline current processes and provide intelligence-driven border control services,” the release stated.

Category: Local News