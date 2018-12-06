Cayman to join regional disaster task force

(CNS): Cayman has agreed to participate in a formal regional British Overseas Territories rapid deployment team that can swiftly provide support for territories impacted by disasters such as hurricanes and tsunamis. The creation of a new task force and crisis hub in the region was revealed at the Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London on Wednesday, as it turned its attention to the UK’s responsibility to support its territories in the face of emergencies and natural disasters. The specialist helicopter that Cayman has committed to acquire, with support from the UK, will be part of this new relief force.

On the last day of JMC meetings, the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, started the day discussing disaster management and UK’s role in coordinating disaster management planning

across its territories. This includes planning in the event of hurricanes and other disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, serious flooding, or volcanic activity.

An annual planning and readiness meeting will take place between the UK, BOTs, and other Caribbean countries that wish to participate. It was also noted that the UK had improved its own plans to swiftly respond to disasters in the BOTs.

Since the impact of the 2017 hurricane season on several British territories in this region, the UK has recognised that it must support its territories better in times of need, which scientists believe will only get worse in coming years as climate change fuels evermore ferocious storms and other natural disasters.

BOT leaders provided updates of their own disaster preparedness, and those from territories that were hit by hurricanes last year outlined the progress of recovery on their islands and thanked the UK for support, as well as Cayman for its direct assistance.

The goal now is to create a regional team that can be deployed to any island hit by disaster, strengthening regional cooperation. A crisis hub, coordinated by the FCO, will be created to aid in evacuations and in tracking missing persons during disasters.

