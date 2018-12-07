Cayman to get $11M Airbus chopper

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will be getting a new H145 helicopter from Airbus next year after the Foreign Office Overseas Territories Minister, Lord Ahmad, and Premier Alden McLaughlin signed a memorandum of understanding in London on Friday, paving the way for a shared deal to buy the new machine for the RCIPS Air Operations Unit. Government officials said the UK will cover 25% of the purchase price and running costs, with Cayman providing the balance. The overall cost of the helicopter is just over US$11 million, which includes equipment and a training package.

The new helicopter, which will be used alongside the AOU’s existing chopper, will boost Cayman’s capability in the areas of search and rescue, law enforcement and border protection operations. It will also be used to respond to disasters and other emergency situations in the other British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean. It is hoped that the helicopter can be brought into operational use in mid to late 2019.

The project will result in more staff in the Air Operations Unit, officials said; two tactical flight officers will be recruited from within the RCIPS and an additional pilot will also join the team. One of the existing tactical flight officers will be seconded to National Helicopters in Trinidad for a three- to four-year period to train and obtain his flying hours to become a pilot captain before returning to Cayman as the first local helicopter pilot with the RCIPS.

The new H145 helicopter is being purchased from Airbus, which also manufactures the H135 already in use by the RCIPS. The current aircraft has become an essential part of Cayman’s law enforcement operations, including the detection and interdiction of illegal shipments of drugs and weapons. It has also proved a life saver in successful search and rescue missions and medevacs from the Sister Islands and has been deployed twice to assist emergency situations in TCI.

However, officials said the state-of-the-art H145 will take the AOU’s capability to another level. The new machine will provide a larger payload, modern avionics, the ability to serve as an air ambulance, plus modern detection systems, including search and rescue radar and a winch capability.

The operation of two helicopters will provide year round 24/7 cover and the ability to assist other territories in the region in times of crisis and disaster.

The premier said he was happy to be moving forward with a second helicopter, as he thanked British officials for their support.

“This helicopter will provide invaluable support to our newly formed coast guard agency and the broader national security agencies,” McLaughlin said. “This addition to our aerial support will also position us as a centre of excellence with capability and capacity in supporting security, law enforcement, and disaster response for our Caribbean Overseas Territories.”

Lord Ahmad said the capability that the new helicopter will bring will save lives.

“The Cayman Islands have shown their determination to come to the aid of fellow territories during times of crisis and this initiative will also improve the safety and security of all the Caribbean Overseas Territories,” he added.

Governor Martyn Roper, who helped move this project along, pointed to the key role the existing helicopter has played. “The ability to provide air cover for RCIPS grounds units, to help rescue people at sea and to transport critically ill patients from the Sister Islands is critical to the safety of everyone,” he said, as he commended the AOU for their work in the wake of the hurricanes last year.

“This has been recognised and the unit will now take on a wider regional role,” Roper added, as he thanked everyone involved.

