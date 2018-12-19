One arrested in Cayman Brac drug bust

(CNS): Police have seized several ounces of what they believe to be cocaine as well as an undisclosed quantity of ganja and arrested one man following an early morning raid yesterday on Cayman Brac. A team of officers from the Joint Task Force, Joint Marine Unit, Air Operations Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit and the Customs Department conducted an intelligence-led operation, which resulted in a number of searches.

At one address during the busts officers found the drugs and arrested a 57-year-old man from Cayman Brac on suspicion of possession of cocaine and possession of ganja. The man was taken to Grand Cayman, where he remains in custody as investigations continue, police said in a release.

Category: Crime, Police