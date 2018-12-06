Car shot up in West Bay, man arrested

(CNS): RCIPS officers are currently investigating a report of shots being fired at an address on Adonis Drive, West Bay, overnight Monday/Tuesday, 3/4 December after a car was discovered to have been damaged by bullets. Police have arrested one man but it is not clear if he is connected to the shooting. Police said that they responded to two reports of gunshots being fired Monday night, the first shortly after 9:30pm and the second just before 3:30 the next morning, when they found that a vehicle at the location had been damaged, apparently from a bullet.

Officers arrested one man at the location on suspicion of causing fear or provocation of violence, being drunk and disorderly, and criminal trespass. He remains in custody, police said.

This incident is currently under police investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Crime, Police