Camana Bay kicks market out of key street

(CNS): The farmers’ market at Camana Bay is being moved next year, as the Dart Group responds to complaints from tenants in shops on the Paseo, the small town’s central street, CNS has learned. While concerns were raised in the local community this week, especially on social media, that the Wednesday market was closing for good after the holiday event today (19 December), officials from the Dart Group, which owns the mixed use development, said that a local harvest market will continue every Wednesday in Heliconia Court in 2019, though it appears artisans will no longer be welcome.

The farmers’ market will be moved to the courtyard, squeezed between the commercial office buildings of One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane towards the southern end of the development, but it will be farm produce only.

In a statement responding to CNS inquiries about the end of the regular mixed Wednesday market, a spokesperson for Dart said the original market was established as a way to draw visitors to the newly built town centre and introduce local vendors.

“Now, a decade later, the town has over 40 shops and restaurants and sees over 2,000 visitors daily. As the town has grown, the opportunities for artisans have also grown, as many of the same products offered at the market are available in Camana Bay shops, where residents and visitors alike can stock up,” the spokesperson said.

In a letter to stall holders, Dart said that it had spent the past year reviewing the current Wednesday Camana Bay Farmers and Artisans Market and determining whether it was still feasible. A decision was then made to transition the market from its current format to a farmers-only harvest market at a new location, starting on 9 January, featuring the regular farmers selling farmed goods and produce.

“It is important to Camana Bay that we maintain a thriving town with refreshed offerings for the visitors of Camana Bay,” the letter said. Officials went on to say that Camana Bay had been a strong supporter of local farmers and artisans by providing the complimentary space for the last 10 years and it was “very grateful” for the participation.

The letter indicated that Dart was considering an indoor market for artisans but nothing had been decided.

