Brothers’ conviction for ‘clinical’ killing sticks

(CNS): Brothers Osbourne Douglas (32) and Justin Ramoon (28), who were convicted of killing Jason Powery in a gang-related shooting outside a George Town bar in 2015, have failed in their appeal after the higher court delivered its ruling Friday. The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal found that the crown had presented a “strong case” against the brothers in what has been described as a clinical execution which was “left wholly unanswered” after the men failed to give evidence at trial. They also upheld the life sentences, which included minimum tariffs of 34 years for Douglas and 35 for Ramoon, who had a previous gun conviction.

In the ruling the appeal court found that it was “quite impossible to say that these convictions are unsafe or unsatisfactory”, after pointing to the eye-witness evidence from two men and corroborating CCTV footage. The ruling stated that there was the clearest evidence at trial to accept the crown’s case while rejecting the defence.

Douglas and Ramoon had claimed they were innocent and implied that the two witnesses, friends of Powery who had sealed their convictions, were the killers and they had colluded to blame the brothers. However, neither of the brothers ever took to the stand to spell out their allegations at trial and had inferred the collusion through their cross-examination and in their lawyers’ final arguments.

But the appeal judges supported the trial judge, who had heard the case alone without a jury. They, too, found that the idea that the two witness, who were at the bar enjoying a drink and a smoke with the victim without any sign of an arguments, were the killers was “far fetched”. The appeal court stated that the evidence given by the witnesses was corroborated by the CCTV evidence, which they would have to have predicted in order to collude and kill their friend and then frame the brothers.

The judges also found that the tariffs handed to the men for their life sentences were appropriate, given the nature and circumstances of what has been described as a clinical assassination, which the brothers believed they could get away with because they did not think anyone would dare to give evidence against them.

The brothers are serving their time in prisons in the UK after local law enforcement authorities saw them as a security risk and sought to remove them from this jurisdiction. They were at first sent to HMP Belmarsh, where they were incarcerated together, but they have since been separated and are now serving in two different jails understood to be in the north of England but which have not been disclosed.

The brothers have both filed a judicial review regarding that removal, which the appeal court did not address as the case has not yet concluded, and indicated that whatever the outcome of that case, the brothers will serve the full sentences, whether that is in the UK or the Cayman Islands.

