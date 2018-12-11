Brexit chaos rolls on in wake of cancelled vote

(CNS): The former British prime minister, David Cameron, said he had no regrets about calling the referendum asking British voters if they wanted to remain or leave the European Union, even as the political chaos created by the result mounted Tuesday. The current PM, Theresa May, cancelled the parliamentary vote, which had been due today, on her Brexit deal in the face of certain defeat, and polls suggest that the British people may have plenty of regrets now they know the potential disaster that could unfold as the UK’s exit from its 40-year relationship with the EU spirals out of control.

As the Cayman Islands delegation heads home from London, following its own constitutional negotiations and the annual Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council meeting, where the uncertainty of Brexit loomed over the talks, the cancellation of the vote and May’s last-ditch attempt to save her deal threw UK politics into rougher-than-ever uncharted waters. While Cayman and the other overseas territories can only watch and wait, like many other jurisdictions on the periphery of Brexit, they will all be impacted in some way without really knowing how.

Pundits, experts and talking heads appearing on the media across Britain have run out of superlatives and clichés about the current situation, conceding that what happens next is anyone’s guess. May could save the deal, she could be ousted in a no confidence vote, there could be a leadership contest or even a new election before the supposed deadline of 31 March next year, when, if there is no deal or other intervention in place, the UK will crash out of Europe into an economic, social and security black hole.

Calls are mounting for May to revoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty or at least stall the exit, or even hold a second referendum, and it is unlikely the European Union would object, especially after the court found that if the UK changes its collective mind about Brexit, it can do so without the need for approval from the other 27 nations in the Union. But fears about reneging on the June 2016 referendum result appear to be just as high as fears about a no-deal Brexit for many in UK politics at present.

Nevertheless, a number of leading politicians are beginning to point to a second referendum on Brexit as the only true way to resolve the problem. During the referendum campaign Brexiteers gave no indication to voters how incredibly difficult leaving Europe would be and dominated public opinion with desperately misleading information, and in some cases downright lies, about the realities. They labelled anyone trying to point out exactly what might happen as fearmongers.

Now that UK voters have a much better idea of what life will be like on April Fools Day 2019, some experts, especially across the centre ground in British politics, believe that a new referendum based on facts rather than fantasy might be saving democracy in Britain rather than robbing it. On the other hand, senior conservatives have warned there could be rioting in the streets at the very idea.

