Booze board grants blanket extension for NYE

(CNS): The Liquor Licensing Board has approved a blanket extension for New Year’s Eve (Monday, 31 December) for all bars, night clubs, restaurant and hotel licensed premises. Officials said that retail, restaurant and hotel licence holders will be permitted to remain open until 4:00am on Tuesday, 1 January, but all alcohol sales must stop at 3:50am — ten minutes before closing — while music and dancing will be allowed to carry on until 4:00am. No customers are allowed to be on premises after permitted hours.

Meanwhile, the police are urging people not to drink and drive and, as they continue their clampdown on drunk drivers, warned of road blocks through the holiday season. The Designated Driver Campaign is ongoing, with local restaurants offering designated drivers complimentary soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Purple Ribbon Bus Service will provide a free bus service on New Year’s Eve from 9:00pm to 4:00am. The service runs between West Bay and Bodden Town every 15 minutes, with occasional service to East End and North Side.

For more information about the licensing hours, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky.

