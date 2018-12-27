Bodden Town low-cost home project finished

(CNS): Sixteen new affordable homes have been officially opened in Bodden Town, the fastest growing district in the Cayman Islands. Government officials marked the launch ceremony of phase 2 of the Affordable Housing Initiative, which is run by the National Housing Development Trust. Ten of the homes have already been purchased, while the other six, which cost between $110,000 and $125,000, are still for sale to first time Caymanian home-owners. This latest group of houses cost around $2.5 million to build and were funded from revenue from previous NHDT house sales.

While the NHDT has had some issues in the past with financing, the aim has always been to sell the low-cost houses to fund the construction of more. This particular phase is located on a 10-acre site off Lake Destiny Drive, where there are already 20 affordable homes that were constructed in 2012.

Officials said that East End is the next district set to benefit from phase 2 of the Affordable Housing Initiative, with plans for West Bay after that.

Together with NHDT Board Chairman George Anthony Powell, Dwayne Seymour, the minister for housing, cut the ribbon on the latest homes and said government has long been committed to making low-cost home ownership available to local families so they can own the roof over their heads.

“We are striving to create opportunities that will empower Caymanians to ensure that they can enjoy a standard of living that is both high and at the same time affordable,” he said.

Powell said that during an open house session in the summer officials were able to speak with potential buyers, which helped shape a more successful process. “We used the opportunity to provide more information about the process, from pre-application to post-ownership. From the feedback that they shared I believe we are on the right path. We remain committed to engaging homeowners and the community alike to ensure that we deliver homes that meet the public’s needs,” he added.

Single Caymanians interesting in buying an affordable government home must earn no more than $36,000 per year to apply, or in the case of joint applicants the couple must earn no more than $50,400 a year. Once applicants have been pre-approved under the Affordable Housing Initiative criteria and financially assessed by the NHDT, they will be referred to local banks for financing.

For more information call the NHDT at 945-7649 or visit the NHDT website.

