Bid to save Barkers from development intensifies

(CNS): Activists fighting the latest environmental battle to save the dwindling natural resources on the Cayman Islands are hosting another meeting in West Bay on Tuesday. The Save Barkers Beach campaign has been intensifying as organisers collect signatures for a petition and urge people to contact the ministry responsible for the environment to lodge their objections about a coastal works application to remove 180,000 square feet (more than four acres) of turtle grass at the much-loved beach area in West Bay and build a 300-foot pier.

At this second meeting on the issue, organisers are expecting Handel Whittaker, the owner of Calico Jack’s, to attend. The popular beach bar is being ousted from its long-standing spot on Seven Mile Beach by the landlord, Dart. The lease for the location will expire in 2020, and given its proximity to the Kimpton resort and another beachfront plot that the islands’ most powerful developer also hopes to develop, Whittaker has been offered a lease on a piece of beachfront property that Dart owns in the Barkers area.

But even before Whittaker can get planning permission to build what would be the first-ever commercial development in the area, he is seeking a coastal works licence to clear the area of the naturally and ecologically important sea-grass and construct a dock, which would not only allow boats to bring guests to the bar but would also facilitate excursions to Stingray City and the Sandbar.

However, the idea has caused considerable concern, not just in West Bay, where Barkers is an extremely important beach area to all residents, but also the wider community, with the prospect of development arriving at the last unspoiled beach in the district.

At the first meeting, which attracted many West Bay residents, including a group of young, vocal Caymanian students, it was revealed that the community is extremely worried about this application and what kind of precedent it could set for the future of Barkers. It was quite clear that the people want Barkers to remain untouched.

An editorial in the Cayman Compass last week, in which the owners of the paper derided the people for their desire to preserve the environmentally sensitive location, also stirred up more anger.

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands released a formal response and pointed out that people not only have the right to voice their concerns about protecting the islands but there was a need to “hold government accountable by asking questions, requiring transparency or campaigning for parts of our islands which it is believed should be protected”, as they urged people to continue speaking out.

Although previous governments have toyed with the idea of protecting Barkers by making it a national park, it has never been formally designated as such. More recently, the Department of Environment moved to place some of the wetland area owned by the crown in the proposed park under protection as a result of the importance of the habitat and the species it supports, but they have been unable to do much more for a host of reasons.

Much of the beachfront around the headland area is in private hands and remains without any protection. Dart’s acquisition of a large chunk of the land has compounded the challenges the DoE has faced in trying to protect more of the popular area.

This next meeting comes just a few days before the deadline on Friday to submit comments on the coastal works application, which will be decided by Cabinet.

The public meeting will take place at the John Gray Memorial Hall, next to the four-way stop in West Bay at 7pm Tuesday. See full response from the National Trust in the CNS Library

