Bid to save Barkers from development intensifies
(CNS): Activists fighting the latest environmental battle to save the dwindling natural resources on the Cayman Islands are hosting another meeting in West Bay on Tuesday. The Save Barkers Beach campaign has been intensifying as organisers collect signatures for a petition and urge people to contact the ministry responsible for the environment to lodge their objections about a coastal works application to remove 180,000 square feet (more than four acres) of turtle grass at the much-loved beach area in West Bay and build a 300-foot pier.
At this second meeting on the issue, organisers are expecting Handel Whittaker, the owner of Calico Jack’s, to attend. The popular beach bar is being ousted from its long-standing spot on Seven Mile Beach by the landlord, Dart. The lease for the location will expire in 2020, and given its proximity to the Kimpton resort and another beachfront plot that the islands’ most powerful developer also hopes to develop, Whittaker has been offered a lease on a piece of beachfront property that Dart owns in the Barkers area.
But even before Whittaker can get planning permission to build what would be the first-ever commercial development in the area, he is seeking a coastal works licence to clear the area of the naturally and ecologically important sea-grass and construct a dock, which would not only allow boats to bring guests to the bar but would also facilitate excursions to Stingray City and the Sandbar.
However, the idea has caused considerable concern, not just in West Bay, where Barkers is an extremely important beach area to all residents, but also the wider community, with the prospect of development arriving at the last unspoiled beach in the district.
At the first meeting, which attracted many West Bay residents, including a group of young, vocal Caymanian students, it was revealed that the community is extremely worried about this application and what kind of precedent it could set for the future of Barkers. It was quite clear that the people want Barkers to remain untouched.
An editorial in the Cayman Compass last week, in which the owners of the paper derided the people for their desire to preserve the environmentally sensitive location, also stirred up more anger.
The National Trust for the Cayman Islands released a formal response and pointed out that people not only have the right to voice their concerns about protecting the islands but there was a need to “hold government accountable by asking questions, requiring transparency or campaigning for parts of our islands which it is believed should be protected”, as they urged people to continue speaking out.
Although previous governments have toyed with the idea of protecting Barkers by making it a national park, it has never been formally designated as such. More recently, the Department of Environment moved to place some of the wetland area owned by the crown in the proposed park under protection as a result of the importance of the habitat and the species it supports, but they have been unable to do much more for a host of reasons.
Much of the beachfront around the headland area is in private hands and remains without any protection. Dart’s acquisition of a large chunk of the land has compounded the challenges the DoE has faced in trying to protect more of the popular area.
This next meeting comes just a few days before the deadline on Friday to submit comments on the coastal works application, which will be decided by Cabinet.
The public meeting will take place at the John Gray Memorial Hall, next to the four-way stop in West Bay at 7pm Tuesday.
Category: Local News
Everyone needs to stop going to calico jacks now. Take the local presence away so they can see how dead the new place will be when the ships go home.
Same people complaining are the ones that toss their trash all over the beach.
Pretty sure Dart has already approached the government about donating some of the Barkers land for preservation.
I just don’t get why people have such contempt against Dart. If it wasn’t him it would be somebody else…I’m just glad it’s him and not 60 developers competing against each other and cutting corners.
Notice they are palming everything off on Handel. Its their land a rep from their company should attend the meeting. They have to consent to the application for coastal works license they own the land. Handel is merely a displaced “tenant”. Dart own WAAYYYYY more suitable properties that Calico’s could move to without this work. Calico’s isn’t going in Barkers, at least not for long. They are building he bora bora style huts out in the water so they need to clear the water for that. NOTICE Handel isn’t even a tenant, he is a licensee. Dart didn’t lease him the land Calico’s is on, they licensed him to use it. Under a license they can terminate it at any time without notice. Check Lands and you will see there is NO lease registered for this land. All they are doing is using a backhanded way to get what they want. Once this is approved, they clear the water, let Handel operate for a few years and then terminate his license and build what they want. SMH and we all know planning approval is in the bag.
Christine Maltman is who they use to make their planning application and she is ex-civil service in planning. Ken Hydes is the puppet to smooth the Bayers. Its a done deal sadly.
Hahahahahahaha Sorry but I’ve been sitting here waiting for this.
Just remember, it has been YOUR own people doing this.
More to come.
If you don’t think there’ll be a Sandals resort up there before 2023, i’ve got some ice from Alaska in my freezer to sell ya!
and whilst we’re at it, can i take some bets on how long before we have 15/20 storey towers next to the Kimpton on that ‘music festival site’ that’s being built?!
oh, and let’s take bets on who builds the cruise piers that will happen no matter what petitions we all sign
and wait for the starfish point luxury resort
and some more over passes and tunnels
and they’ll even try a school next to the dump….oh wait, that’s done and now they’rebuilding homes next to it!!
there is no stopping them….and they definitely dont own any media outlets…nope!!!
Funny how the local paper keeps quiet about these things. I guess they don’t want to offend their major shareholder.
Stop the cement! Have enough of that in the city where I live. I don’t want to spend a couple grand to come down for sun and cement. I want sun, beach, and green, natural areas!
If we have learnt anything about commercial development in Cayman it’s that money talks. All these landowners (many of them local) have sold out to Dart because he will pay more than anyone else and what he does with the land does not concern the sellers, just the $ dancing before their greedy eyes.
11 million was spent on a helicopter.
11 million on a paved road
At least, spend on millions to acquire beaches for your future generations!
COME ON, MLAs !!!
Yes and/or CIG (or a partnership between CIG and National Trust) apply eminent domain on the property, pay Dart the fair market value, and make the entire area a national park.
yawn….people objecting for no reason…zzzzzzzzzzz
wait for the eis…then comment.
Caymanians sold this land and collected their money. Now they want Barkus preserved? Should have thought about that before selling it. Look at 7 mile beach what it looks like “Caymanians sold their land”. Can’t sell something then expect the new owners not to do what they would like!!!
Agreed, but the new owners should be up front about their development plans.
The West Bay road tunnel was just “a pedestrian crosswalk” right ? With Pictures of trees on it . It is in fact the foundations of proposed development over it.
It’s just used as a garbage dump anyways….
What DART wants, the Government shall provide…Done deal so stop wasting your time…
Cayman is gone folks…gone! Bought and sold…worse thing is we did it to ourselves..
Sad thing is that in a few years when it’s all “cleaned up”. (For the good of Camanians of course ), the Darts will call up their friend to let him know that the property is now ready for his hotel.
A development there is great news!
How old are you?
Old enough to know that a Nation like Cayman can’t sit idle and must position itself for a better future! Develop the area responsibly! Develop they must!
No.. just need to stop favoring OLD ways and change some OLD laws to keep up with the times (future). Man-made environmental changes should be the last thing if that for progress on an Island small as us
Old enough to put you over my knee and give you what’s coming.
Mr Speaker as you are the stalwart for West Bay, why don’t you get this settled and stop this nonsense before our pristine area is ruined? You have your good associate Captain Eugene there with you so please do the right thing.
Big Mac gettin old can’t wait for cruise tourism in Barkers, it long been his WIZUN.
You think those two care about the environment!? hahahahaha
How did government acquire all the land they own up there?
I believe it was a donation.
