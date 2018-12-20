Local man gets 5+ years for bar room stabbing

(CNS): Carlo Malik Webster Jr was sent to prison Tuesday for five years and three months after a judge delivered his sentencing decision over a bar room stabbing that happened more than 18 months ago. The 22-year-old West Bay man pleaded guilty to the serious wounding, which happened at the Jungle Bar in March 2017, when he became involved in a fight between West Bay rivals and stabbed a man in the stomach. The fight was caught on CCTV and Justice Roger Chapple said the defendant could be clearly seen pulling a knife and stabbing the victim in an “entirely unprovoked” attack, as the fight had already ended and Webster had not been involved.

The injured man was badly injured and rushed to hospital for surgery. He spent a week there incurring significant medical bills and loss of wages.

Among the aggravating factors in the case was Webster’s long rap sheet, as the young man has been in trouble with the law since he was a teenager. However, the judge was also aware of the very troubled past that Webster endured, especially after his father, who was his only care provider, was gunned down and killed in a local nightclub when Webster was just 13 years old. He was then sent to live at Bonaventure Boys Home.

Webster’s father was killed in the Next Level night club in September 2009, when West Bay gang rival Devon Anglin, who is serving a 30-year life sentence for the murder, shot him in the head by the dance floor in the busy late night spot, where police estimated there were nearly 300 people at the time.

