Attackers knocked out victim with wooden post

(CNS): Police are looking for witnesses to a violent attack on a man early Sunday morning on Pedro Castle Road, Bodden Town. The victim was reportedly punched in the face and then knocked unconscious by two assailants, one of whom hit him in the head with a wooden post, at around 12:30am. Police said the victim, who was taken to hospital by private car, knew one of his attackers. He had been walking to his vehicle when he was approached by the men and attacked. He has since been treated for his injuries, including a broken bone and concussion, and since discharged.

The incident is currently under police investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

