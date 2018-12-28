Airport fire crew under safety breach probe

(CNS): A leaked internal memo from the Cayman Islands Chief Fire Officer David Hails to home affairs ministry bosses and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority has revealed that insufficiently qualified fire officers as well as one who was injured and walking with a cane made up an enhanced fire shift request from air traffic control last month and that documents were falsified to cover it up, in a major safety breach at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The official internal memorandum was written by CFO Hails on 19 December but found its way to local blogger Sandra Hill, who posted it on her site, Cayman Marl Road. In the memo the CFO raised a catalog of concerns about his own officers.

The revelations come at a time when CNS is already looking into other issues at the Cayman Islands Fire Service relating to ongoing problems regarding management, staff morale and the continued failings with succession planning.

It is understood that many officers are concerned that they are not receiving the training they need to progress in their careers, an issue that appears to have been highlighted by the situation that occurred last month, when there were not enough qualified staff on shift to meet an enhanced capability request from air traffic control in relation to the arrival of a particular aircraft.

The memo indicates that the request was made at short notice and would have required four additional qualified fire officers on shift, but when the watch manager attempted to call people in and staff did not arrive on time, with the aircraft only 15 minutes away, the acting management team stepped in to make up the numbers. But at least one officer was not qualified and another was on light duties due to an injury. As a result, the relevant log and documents were falsified and changed at a later date to cover up the safety short comings.

When CNS contacted the chief fire officer and ministry officials about the incident and the investigation, we learned immediately that one of the under-qualified members of the management team that made up the enhanced cover during this incident, Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Brevon Elliot, is currently acting as chief fire officer in the absence of David Hails. Neither he nor anyone involved in the serious safety breach has been suspended and officials have said that the current inquiries are not about apportioning blame.

In a short statement from the home affairs ministry sent to CNS via GIS, with no official name cited as the source of the comment, officials confirmed that the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) was informed of the alleged incident by Chief Hails on 12 December, who then submitted an ‘occurrence report’ just over a week later.

The officials explained that the Overseas Territories Aviation Requirements (OTAR) ‘Occurrence Reporting’ states that the Aerodrome Certificate holder (CIAA), or anyone required to provide such a report, shall conduct an investigation through the organisation’s Safety Management System (SMS).

“In compliance with this, the ministry can further confirm that a joint investigation will be conducted by the CIFS and the CIAA, commencing 2 January 2019. A report on the findings will be produced, including where necessary, recommendations to ensure that similar occurrences are not repeated,” the ministry officials told CNS.

“The ministry has been advised by the CAACI that the sole objective of occurrence reporting is the prevention of accidents and incidents and not to attribute blame or liability. Upon receipt of the report following the joint investigation, the CAACI will review such recommendations and determine regulatory compliance of the outcome,” officials added.

Pointing to the protocol surrounding these issues, the ministry said it was awaiting the completion of the joint investigation before commenting further.

Category: Local News