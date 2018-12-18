Acting inspector takes over eastern districts

(CNS): Acting Police Inspector Fernando Soto has taken over the helm of the area command for policing in the Eastern Districts ahead of the retirement, after 21 years service, of Inspector Winsome Prendergast. The RCIPS said that in the coming months, Soto will be organising community meetings across North Side, East End and Bodden Town to properly introduce himself to residents and hear their policing concerns and priorities, but he has already identified a number of concerns that he wants to address.

Soto said that anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing and gambling, speeding and traffic violations in school zones and residential areas were matters he would be focusing his attention on, as well as building stronger relationships with the public.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve the communities of the Eastern Districts,” he said in a release about his promotion. “As area commander, my goal is to ensure the professionalism of our service delivery and build safer communities. We can only achieve this if we the police and the public work together in partnership. Therefore I am eager to meet with the residents and community groups in the Eastern Districts and encourage them to reach out to me.”

The RCIPS said little about the departure of Inspector Prendergast, who has long been a vocal advocate for the rank and file of the service as the head of the police association. In her role with the association she was also involved in a controversial, but ultimately unsuccessful, discrimination case brought against the RCIPS by several local officers who were forced to retire earlier than their British peers and could only return to the service at a lower rank.

In the release announcing Soto’s new position, there were no thanks for Inspector Prendergast. “The RCIPS would like to acknowledge Inspector Prendergast’s energy and commitment to policing during her career, and her dedication to the welfare of officers and staff,” officials said about the officer who served for more than two decades.

Category: Crime, Police