(CNS): There were 32 crashes on the roads of Grand Cayman over the three-day Christmas holiday, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Between Monday, 24 December, and Thursday morning there were 20 smashes in George Town alone; at least a dozen of the 32 collisions were serious, with people being injured and in some cases trapped in their cars and some vehicles overturned. Three drivers involved in serious smashes were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. With the New Year weekend approaching, police once again urged people not to drink and drive and use the Purple Ribbon Bus System or appoint a sober designated driver.

The RCIPS urged drivers to stay safe over the holiday season, especially on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, by taking the following precautions:

Do not to drink and drive ; instead, use the Purple Ribbon Bus Service or appoint a sober designated driver. Do not to use cell phones while driving. Pull off the road when it safe to do so to make phone calls or texts. Drive within the speed limits and if it’s raining, reduce speed by 10 miles per hour to compensate for the slick roadway. Look out for roadblocks and traffic stops and slow down as soon as they are in your sights. Come to a complete stop when you reached the officers. Be vigilant and attentive whilst driving. Don’t get distracted by passenger or electronic devices in the vehicle.

