Planning offers public some insight into process

(CNS): The Department of Planning will be explaining how the planning application process works in the Cayman Islands at an information booth in the lobby of the Government Administration Building this Thursday to commemorate World Town Planning Day. The process is often criticised because of apparent conflicts of interest of the Central Planning Authority members, as well as what many see as a lack of foresight when it comes to national development planning. “There is a lot of misunderstanding of how the planning process works and the role our department plays in that process,” said Planning Director Haroon Pandohie.

“We want to take this opportunity to help the community better understand that process and welcome this chance to have some face-to-face time with the public,” he added.

A release from the department said the information booth will be helpful for new developers and individuals preparing to carry out a new planning project. Department of Planning staff members will be at the booth sharing information about the overall planning process, including what you need to submit with your planning application, current building codes, as well as clarifying the role the department plays in the process.

Members of the public are invited to visit the booth on 8 November between 11:00am and 1:00pm at the GAB lobby.

World Town Planning Day is recognised around the world with the purpose of bringing planning professionals and members of the community together to mark how world communities are planned to make them places where the public wants to live, work and play, the release stated.

World Town Planning Day will also showcase facets of planning that serve to address the social, economic and environmental challenges and to drive a better quality of life for all.

Category: Local News