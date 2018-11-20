Work underway on new national plan

(CNS): Many years after the government, in accordance with its own laws, should have begun reviewing the existing development plan for Grand Cayman, the Department of Planning is now working on updating the island-wide plan, which is intended to guide the physical development and overall use of land. Officials are asking for public input for “Plan Cayman”, which is supposed to be a long-range, comprehensive strategy that will cover the natural environment, transportation, infrastructure, recreation and open spaces, as well as the land use in general.

“This process is one of the key tasks government has set out to accomplish, as part of our strategy for developing a strong economy for the Cayman Islands,” Planning Minister Joey Hew said in a press release. “Our infrastructure has a direct impact on our businesses, communities and families; and to ensure it is sustainable in the future, we need the public to have its say.”

The planning department began with a website, PlanCayman, which officials said was launched last month to educate the public on the purpose and structure of the development plan, where they can find documents, learn about upcoming events and provide feedback.

The first document to be made available online for public input is the National Planning Framework. The document, which was drafted by the Central Planning Authority (CPA) under the mandate of the Development and Planning Law, sets out long-term goals for land use on the island.

The planning department is consulting relevant public authorities and stakeholders, as well as engaging with the public, to ensure agreement on the approach of the plan. It also plans to interact with the community on social media, as a means of gaining feedback, by posting updates on the social media pages of government and the planning ministry.

“We want the public to be involved because this directly impacts the community,” said Planning Director Haroon Pandohie. “PlanCayman is an opportunity to guide the future of Grand Cayman. At this stage we want to know whether you think we are on the right track.”

Public feedback will be accepted on the National Planning Framework until Monday, 28 January 2019. After that, the document will be revised based on feedback received from the public, officials said.

The department will then begin preparing more detailed area plans for various parts of Grand Cayman, beginning with the Seven Mile Beach tourism corridor, and the public will be invited to be involved in that process. The various documents will then be amalgamated to create the draft of the development plan.

“This is just the beginning of this process,” Pandohie said. “As we move forward, there will be more opportunities for the community to get involved and help shape the overall plan, and we encourage people to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Government has been criticised for dragging its heels on this issue and accused of paying lip service to real long-term planning, with the developers always seeming to have the upper hand and little consideration given to preserving the natural environment or preparing for the impact of climate change.

The membership of the Central Planning Authority, which gives final approval to projects, has also been strongly criticised, including by the auditor general, for being very conflicted, as it is heavily weighted towards development, with the chair being the Cayman Islands’ largest retailer of construction materials.

